NEW ALBANY — The Blackiston Mill Road bridge over Silver Creek reopened Monday morning after it closed late Friday because of a hole in the roadway.
Don Lopp, Floyd County Director of Operations and County Planning, said a steel plate was placed over the large hole that developed in the concrete of the road. Floyd County is responsible for the upkeep of the bridge.
“The metal plate will be a temporary fix, then we’ll re-evaluate how that fix is working and have a more long-term fix at the start of the year,” Lopp said.
Floyd County has already been planning to replace the bridge, which is near the Charlestown Road intersection close to the New Albany/Clarksville line. The bridge is also known as Bridge 51.
Lopp said the county bridge inspectors evaluated the bridge to determine a temporary fix, along with Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, the firm consulting on the building of the new bridge.
There shouldn’t be any change to the timeline of the bridge replacement, he said. Construction is to begin in 2023.
Floyd County will be using about $4.7 million in federal funding to support the project, which will cost an estimated $5.1 million for right-of-way, design and construction costs.
“We’re not going to push up the timeline in the bridge replacement — since we’re getting federal funds, we have to follow the steps in that process,” Lopp said.
The new bridge will be built alongside the existing span. Lopp said there is no update on plans for the old bridge, and it has not been decided whether ownership will be transferred to another entity for another use or whether the old bridge will be demolished.
A further update on the schedule of the bridge project will be provided Tuesday at the Floyd County Commissioners meeting.
