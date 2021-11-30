NEW ALBANY — Attorney Calvin A. Blank has joined the law firm of Lorch Naville Ward LLC, 506 State St. in New Albany, in the general practice of law.
The Terre Haute native received his undergraduate degree in biology from Indiana State University, where he participated in football. In 2017 he earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.
Blank graduated from the IU-McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis in 2021. While in law school, he served as a clerk at the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, where he assisted in prosecuting attorneys for violations of the Indiana Rules for Professional Conduct.
In addition, Blank served in the Wrongful Conviction Clinic at IU-McKinney. In that role he assisted clinic clients in claiming actual innocence seeking relief in post-conviction and federal habeas proceedings.
In 2021, Blank was admitted to practice law in Indiana, the U. S. District Court for the Southern and Northern District of Indiana. He is also a member of the Indiana State Bar Association.
The new attorney joins New Albany’s law firm that was founded in 1928. Its team of attorneys offers specialized services in family law, adoption, real estate, bankruptcy, and alternative dispute resolution.
For additional information, contact Blank at (812) 949-1000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.