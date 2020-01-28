CLARK COUNTY – Kept in a box, preserved for decades, is artwork, too treasured to just throw away.
The late Gene Stotz taught art at various elementary schools in Clark County, including Maple Elementary, for more than 30 years. After his passing in 2017, boxes filled with student artwork was discovered at his home, in pristine condition.
Those nearly 170 pieces created by elementary students in 1976-1998 will be on display in a public art show, in memory of the retired teacher, in March.
“Gene treasured and valued student art. He just inspired students to go above and beyond,” said Brenda Johnston. “He recognized [their] creativity even at an early age.”
Johnston is part of a group dubbed the “Maple Leaves” – a group of retired teachers from Maple Elementary. Stotz was also a member, joining up for monthly lunches and get-togethers.
Now, that group is celebrating his memory by hosting an art show, that will display his own artwork, including needlework and drawings, in addition to the students’ pieces.
“The best thing we could do is get this up on display and show the evidence of his work, his work with children is wonderful,” Johnston said.
At the bottom of each student artwork is a name, written in Crayon, pencil or even painted, by that then elementary student. Now, some of those artists are in their 40s, many with children of their own.
Dawn Spyker, public art administrator for the City of Jeffersonville, said she was thrilled to help organize the art show, titled “School Days,” which will be March 6-8 at the NoCo Art Center, 628 Michigan Ave., in Jeffersonville. The student work that will be displayed includes items created at Utica, McCullough, Maple and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools.
She said she is hoping those student artists come back to the show, not only to see their work, but also to claim it. All works will be reunited to the now adult artists on the final day of the show.
“People who are in all walks of life and doing all sorts of different professions will see their work again and feel that special connection with Gene,” Spyker said.
Spyker, a former school art teacher herself, said she understands why Stotz held on to the works for so many years.
“There’s so much heart and soul and dedication that goes into every project and so much passion that goes into teaching these students, that it’s hard to let those things go,” Spyker said. “I still have pieces from when I was teaching at Jeff High … I just cannot throw them away.”
Johnston hopes the show is a chance for everyone to share stories about the former art teacher.
“He had a wicked sense of humor, I mean absolutely zinger type,” Johnston said.
She said he was very involved in the community and was even a founding member of Jeff-Clark Preservation.
Spyker said one of the newly created art studios at the NoCo Art Center will be dedicated in Stotz’s name.
The art show is free and open to the public. Spyker said there will be refreshments as well as a musician performing. The show will be open 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7 and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.