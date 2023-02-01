Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
I, Ronald Blevins, am excited to announce my candidacy for Charlestown City Council District B on the Republican ticket.
There is lots of potential for Charlestown. Making Charlestown a much better place to live for our Charlestown families is my number one goal.
As a father of four and as an educator, I believe investing in our children's future is a must and will help us to unleash our greatest potential for our city.
I believe in:
● Being good stewards of tax payer dollars,
● Supporting our Law enforcement,
● Planning and approving a fiscally responsible budget,
● Passing ordinances and resolutions that improves the lives of Charlestown families,
● Bringing a greater selection of good quality restaurants and businesses to our small community for Charlestown families to enjoy,
● Building and maintaining a stronger school and community partnership that improves the lives of our children,
● Building a safe community that you and your children will want to stay, work and be very proud to call home.
"A little about me as your candidate"
● I am a Christian, husband and father. I have been married to my lovely wife Yvonne Blevins for 17 years.
● I have four wonderful children. Destiny, Lauren, Makayla, and Gabriel.
● I'm a proud Educator for Greater Clark County Schools.
● I'm an events coordinator, music minister, licensed IFOC chaplain and associate pastor at my home church in Charlestown.
● I am a southern gospel singer and musician.
● I have had the privilege of working with youth and helping many families throughout my lifetime.
