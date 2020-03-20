SOUTHERN INDIANA — The American Red Cross is urging people who are healthy and able to donate blood, as shutdowns due to COVID-19 deplete the national supply.
On Tuesday, the American Red Cross predicted 86,000 fewer life saving blood donations nationally after 2,700 drives scheduled at schools, churches and other locations had been canceled, according to a news release. But the community is trying to step up where they can.
On Friday, those with existing drives had extended hours, and groups and organizations were trying to find out how to safely host one.
"We're doing the best we can and we'e so thankful," Tiffany Taylor, communications manager for the River Valley and Tennessee Valley regions of the Red Cross, said Friday afternoon, adding that there is still a great need. "The community is responding in such a positive way."
A mobile unit was staged outside the Clark County municipal building, now largely closed to the public, Friday afternoon. The drive was specifically for Clark County government employees and others associated with the building, and had been scheduled in advance, but a representative of the Clark County Commissioners office said Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel approved it to continue.
Red Cross staff were able to collect 34 units of blood before running out of bags.
And although it was targeted at county staff, nurses did not turn away members of the public who wanted to donate.
These included Jeffersonville residents Maggie Cunningham and Michael Ciresi who said they will donate "as often as we can as long as we can," Cunningham said. "Obviously we're supposed to be staying home and staying safe and staying healthy, but this is not a large crowd, we're keeping our distance from people while we are here."
Two to three people waited in line around lunch time, and the unit was able to draw from two people at a time instead of its regular six, to maintain safe distances as outlined by federal health officials.
"So you can still come down here and donate if you're safe and healthy to do so, and help the people that need it the most right now while still maintaining caution in the public," she said. "If you can make a trip out and donate and then go directly back home, I highly suggest that."
She said the two also picked up a message of kindness from a movie they'd watched while staying at home — "Frozen 2."
"The message is do the next right thing and I think that's exactly what people need to be doing is doing the next right thing," Cunningham, said.
Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Biomedical Services, called volunteers the "unsung heroes" for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions, according to the release.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” he said. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.
“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now.”
