SOUTHERN INDIANA — During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
• Clark County Community Drive — Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
Dec. 30: 1-6 p.m.
• Highlander Point Center, 758 Highlander Point Drive, Floyds Knobs
Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
Jan. 3: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville
Jan. 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
