Enjoy a blues and folk concert Friday, April 7th from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. As part of the First Friday Concert series, the concert will feature singer and guitarist Susi Wood, accompanied by Owen Heritage on the piano.
All ages are welcome to attend this free concert and no registration is required. The First Friday Concerts are sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
The mission of the Floyd County Library is to support the growth and creativity of an engaged, informed, and connected community. The Main Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find us online at www.nafclibrary.org and at www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on library programs and services.
