NEW ALBANY — An annual music festival is returning to downtown New Albany this weekend after a hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The New Albany Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival (NABBBFest) is to take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Enchanted Forest Live, an outdoor music venue at the Floyd County Brewing Company.
The blues festival includes a lineup of six local acts. While watching the concert, attendees can enjoy locally-brewed beer from the Floyd County Brewing Company, as well as domestic beer options.
They can also have a meal from Big Brass BBQ, the featured barbecue vendor at the festival, or the Cosmo’s Craft Chicken food truck.
Festival organizer James Gaetano presented the first full NABBBFest in 2018 in downtown New Albany with the stage set up in Bicentennial Park.
The festival expanded to two days with the second event in 2019, but it was put on pause in 2020.
The festival will be much smaller this year — it is back to one day this year, and the bands are all local acts from the Louisville area. Previously, the festival had included musicians from around the country.
This year's event will also not include a barbecue competition, unlike previous years.
The pandemic caused Gaetano to “rethink” his approach to NABBBFest, saying the smaller festival has allowed him to take a more independent route in organizing the event.
“When I was able to do it again, I said, well, I could only do it on a smaller scale, and I’m finding out it might be the better approach,” he said.
It was less expensive to use The Enchanted Forest as a venue, since the stage is already set up and he doesn’t have to hire a sound and lighting company.
Gaetano is a musician who sings and plays guitar with a local blues bands called Jimmy G & The Sidewinders, the headliner at Saturday’s festival.
At NABBBFest, his band will be joined by a local horn band called 502 Horns to perform a set ranging from classic blues to rock and roll.
Gaetano is originally from Texas and has lived in the area for about 15 years. He was the owner of the former Jimmy’s Music Center in downtown New Albany.
He is friends with the musicians performing at Saturday’s festival, who perform a variety of blues styles and other genres.
“I’m most excited that people still want to come out and hear live music, and they want blues,” he said. “So far, it’s been a good response.”
The event will also coincide with the City of New Albany’s Fourth of July celebration on Saturday evening at the amphitheater. Gaetano said he hopes the nearby event will also bring people into NABBBFest before or after the celebration.
The combination of music, food and drink is key to bringing people out for a good time, Gaetano said.
“That’s really all you need — just some entertainment, something to eat and something to drink,” he said.
Admission to the festival costs $10, and attendees will be given a wristband to come and go throughout the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.