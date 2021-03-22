NEW ALBANY — A charcuterie business in downtown New Albany has seen rapid expansion over the past couple of years, and this week, it opened its newest concept.
Board and You Custom Charcuterie celebrated the grand opening of its cheese shop Monday at 428 Pearl Street.
The shop is next to the Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar, a restaurant that opened in the summer of 2020.
The cheese shop offers pre-made charcuterie boxes, as well as specialty cheese, honey and chocolate that customers can buy to assemble their own charcuterie boards.
The shop also offers a selection of wine, including bottles of wines featured at its bistro next door.
Customers can find fan-favorites often featured in Board and You’s charcuterie boards, including a blueberry goat cheese. It also offers regionally-sourced items such as cheese from Tulip Tree Creamery in Indianapolis.
Board and You was launched about two years ago by couple Zack Flanagan and Sean Lara.
Lara said it has been a “wild journey,” and he is excited for the business to have its own retail space.
“It’s just so nice to be able to offer something [for the] same day, because a lot of customers are a little last minute, which is OK — it’s hard to plan for events, especially nowadays,” he said.
Flanagan described Lara as a “visionary king” in his work creating the Board & You concept.
It all started when Lara created a charcuterie board for a competition between co-workers, and when he realized his co-worker forgot about the competition, he took the board to Flanagan's family gathering.
The business began as a catering service for both small groups and large events, and their elaborate charcuterie boards gained a large social media following.
The business expanded from Southern Indiana to the Indianapolis area, where it opened its first retail location, and they opened the restaurant during the pandemic.
Flanagan said the amount of support for Board and You from the community has been “overwhelming.”
“Chapter one was absolutely amazing for the brand — we accomplished so much, but I think the next step, chapter two… is really going to be special for us and for the community,” he said.
They are excited to be part of the growth in downtown New Albany, Flanagan said.
“Downtown New Albany now versus five years ago is a completely different environment – RecBar, Parlour, Board and You — there’s so many great brands down here, and I think it speaks to everyone who’s been involved in the development piece of New Albany,” he said.
