NEW ALBANY — If you are planning on attending the Harvest Homecoming Parade Oct. 5, be aware of the time change.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. this year, instead of noon which had been the traditional starting time for decades. The youth run will now start at 1 p.m. in front of the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 and the parade will follow. Booth days are from Oct. 10-13.
Due to the later start, Mark Bliss, owner of the Calumet Club, asked the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety Tuesday if Dewey Street near his facility could be closed so guests can find parking spaces for a 3 p.m. wedding that is scheduled for parade day. He said more than 200 people are expected to attend. The wedding was planned before the parade time change.
The board agreed to close Dewey from 1 to 5 p.m.
Harvest Homecoming's midway will also have to use more of the YMCA/city lot due to ongoing construction of the new city hall. It is still not known how much of the lot will be used. The YMCA uses the lot as a fundraiser during booth days, charging cars to park there.
ROAD WORK
There are still several road projects underway throughout the city.
• It looks like work is starting to move forward on Slate Run Road now that utilities have been moved. In approximately two weeks, crews will replace a large culvert near the Duke Energy property. That may be put off until Slate Run Elementary students are off on fall break, Sept. 30 through Oct. 11.
"We have asked the contractor to keep it open to two-way traffic as much as possible," Larry Summers, city engineer, said.
The work will take around 10 days to complete.
• Paving continues this month. As Daisy Lane is being wrapped up this week, crews are milling and hope to pave Grant Line Road, from McDonald Lane to Mount Tabor Road, this week.
Also, concrete work on driveway aprons is wrapping up in the Indian Heights neighborhood. Paving in that area is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.
• Work has also begun on the walking path along Grant Line Road.
