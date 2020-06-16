NEW ALBANY — Updates on some of the ongoing construction projects in the city were provided Tuesday to the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety.
A site-distance improvement effort on Grant Line Road near the Blackberry Ridge subdivision is “moving right along” as crews work to remove about four feet from the top of a hill, said Wes Christmas, Indiana regional director for Clark Dietz. The firm is overseeing the project which is being constructed by Dan Cristiani Excavating.
Christmas said some additional signage has been added in an attempt to alert commercial trucks and other vehicles of the proper detour routes.
“We made a couple of tweaks to it just based on feedback and trying to make it as efficient as possible,” Christmas said.
Grant Line Road is closed near the school while the work is ongoing. The project is scheduled to be completed in late July.
City Engineer Larry Summers said work is also progressing on Slate Run Road, as improvements there include the addition of sidewalks, new curbs and paving. That project is also scheduled to wrap up in late July.
Summers updated the board on planned state paving and resurfacing on Interstate 265 and Interstate 64.
Summers said the Indiana Department of Transportation informed the city it intends to patch some areas of roadway and lay down new pavement beginning Wednesday night in the area of I-265 and State Street. On Thursday, similar work is planned on I-265 near Charlestown Road.
The ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-265 will be closed at some point Friday night for paving work to be completed.
