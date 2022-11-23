NEW ALBANY — Have you ever wondered about the boundaries of the city where you live, as well as some of the surrounding towns? Are you curious about the history of your county’s streams and watersheds?
Tuesday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Floyd County Historical Society held its November meeting. The speaker, Randy Moser, told the audience about the streams, tributaries, watersheds and borders of Floyd County.
Vice president of the society, Vic Megenity, introduced the speaker. Moser is a longtime resident of the Floyd County Historical Society and has lived in Indiana for all his life. His family has resided in Floyd County for several generations.
Moser presented the audience with a slideshow of some topographical maps featuring the layout of the smaller streams in Floyd County, such as Elk Run, Plum Run, and Carters Run. He then pointed out to the audience some of the larger streams, such as Jacobs Creek and Blackiston Run.
Other visual features included physical copies of the topographical maps of Floyd County. Moser explained a little about the history of the maps and covered the color-coded areas they featured.
“I have eight topographical maps of Floyd County. It took me a long time to get them together,” Moser said regarding the process of completing his work, which provided those in attendance with some interesting insight into the county’s bodies of water.
“There is also a little bit of Harrison County and Clark County on some of those,” Moser said when he pointed to each area. Because the purpose of watersheds is to distribute stormwater to rivers, streams, and eventually oceans, one shouldn’t be surprised about the overlap and overflow of streams and other bodies of water in our areas.
“There are six watershed regions in the state of Indiana. Middle Creek Watershed is entirely in Floyd County,” Moser said right before talking about some of the tributaries and how they interconnect into Harrison County.
Mosier showed the audience the numbered grids in Floyd County and explained how they were broken up. During the 19th Century, Kentucky and Tennessee did not have watersheds as sophisticated as the ones in Indiana.
“That caused a lot of confusion when it came to transportation. A lot of those who traveled by water relied on the system we had in Indiana,” Moser said regarding the early grids and layouts.
Toward the end of the program, one of the participants asked Moser why Floyd County had a triangle shape, and he replied Floyd County was composed of parts of Clark and Harrison counties. Floyd County is also one of the smallest land area counties in the state of Indiana, which is one of the reasons why it is important to explore the history of its watersheds and bodies of water.
“Counties were once a lot bigger than they used to be,” Moser said regarding the changes in topographical land masses over the last two centuries.
Though there are too many tributaries and watersheds to go into great detail about, all of them carry local history that is known throughout Floyd County and some of the other areas surrounding.
