NEW ALBANY — Indiana Department of Natural Resources has identified the body recovered from the Ohio River on Sunday is that of Shanaira Selden, according to a news release. The cause of death is pending additional testing and toxicology results.
Selden, 25, had been missing from Louisville since Oct. 19, according to WAVE3 News. Shameka Sells-Moore, her mother, says that she left without her cellphone, her hijab and prayer beads.
Sells-Moore placed hundreds of flyers over West Louisville looking for Selden, WAVE3 reports.
The family is still waiting on information on how Selden died, but they told WAVE3 there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.
