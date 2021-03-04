LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — The body of a local military pilot is back in Southern Indiana after he was killed in a plane crash in Alabama in February.
First Lt. Scot Ames Jr.’s body arrived at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, WAVE 3 News reported. His casket will be taken to the funeral home in Henryville.
Ames grew up in the town of New Pekin.
He was as an instructor with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at the Columbus, Mississippi, Air Force Base when his trainer jet crashed near the Montgomery, Alabama, airport on Feb. 19. It crashed en route to Florida as he was instructing a Japanese flight student.
The student was also killed.
The Air Force has launched an investigation that could take months to find out the reason behind the crash.
Ames’ visitation is Saturday, March 6, at the Henryville Chapel followed by his funeral at Eastern High School on Sunday.
Ames, 24, was a 2014 graduate of Pekin’s Eastern High School.
“I recall him talking about wanting to fly, wanting to go through an aviation program,” Jeff Pennington, the Eastern High baseball coach, told WAVE 3 News in February, following the crash.
