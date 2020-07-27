CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have found the body of a man who drowned in the Ohio River Saturday in Clark County.
The body of Harold Snook, 52, of Crestwood, was found around 8:30 Monday morning about a half-mile downstream from the mouth of Fourteen Mile Creek in Charlestown, Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jim Nash confirmed.
Snook had been boating with others and swimming from one boat to another when he went under the water around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Crews searched from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until around 4 a.m. Sunday, then resumed at 8 a.m. that day, working until dark. Snook was found soon after the search began again today by conservation officers doing a surface search.
The Indiana DNR was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Oldham County Sheriff's Department, Charlestown Fire Department, Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol and American Medical Response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.