SELLERSBURG — The woman whose body was found in the Sellersburg park Monday morning has been identified; she was 22-year-old Madison E. Zearing, a Clark County resident.
The investigation found that there was no foul play involved in her death, according to Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan. Zearing died of an apparent overdose.
Earlier story:
Woman's body found in Sellersburg park
SELLERSBURG — Police are working to identify a woman whose body was found Monday morning in Sellersburg park.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said officers responded just after 10 a.m. Monday, when someone visiting the park found the woman’s body in a baseball dugout.
She was wearing a sports bra, sweatpants and flip flops but had no identification. Whelan estimated she might have been dead a couple of hours when found.
“As of right now we’re still in basically square one,” he said of determining the woman’s identity and where she lived.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, and investigators are checking to see if the woman could have died from an overdose, the chief said. There was no drug paraphernalia found around her, but Whelan said she could have been using drugs with another person who took those things from the scene. A toxicology report has been ordered, which can take four to six weeks.
Police are now working to get clues as to the woman’s identity and where she lived from a locked phone that was with her; they’re also checking with jails and courts to see if her fingerprints could be a match. There are cameras at the park but they were not operational Monday.
Whelan said there is no threat to the public.
