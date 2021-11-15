Louisville police are investigating after a body was pulled from Ohio River under the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday afternoon, according to news-gathering partner WAVE 3 News.
The body was found by a bridge pillar near the Southern Indiana side of the river, MetroSafe confirmed. The body was first sighted before 1 p.m.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is conducting an investigation but does not suspect foul play, WAVE 3 reported.
