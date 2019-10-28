NEW ALBANY — Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting a death investigation after recovering a body from the Ohio River near New Albany.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the Ohio River upstream of New Albany just after 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a body floating in the river. Recovery of a female victim was made around 5 p.m.

The Floyd County coroner took possession of the body. Date and time for an autopsy are yet to be determined.

This story will be updated

