NEW ALBANY — Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting a death investigation after recovering a body from the Ohio River near New Albany.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the Ohio River upstream of New Albany just after 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a body floating in the river. Recovery of a female victim was made around 5 p.m.
The Floyd County coroner took possession of the body. Date and time for an autopsy are yet to be determined.
This story will be updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.