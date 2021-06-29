SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Democrat hasn't publicly declared for next year's District 46 Indiana Senate race, but there's already plenty of activity on the Republican side.
Outgoing State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, announced earlier this month that he won't seek another term. He also endorsed Kevin Boehnlein, former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton's Chief of Staff.
Last week, Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers declared his candidacy for the Senate seat, which means there will be a Republican primary next May.
But while Carruthers is the only one of the pair to have held elected office, it's actually Boehnlein who's garnering the most public support from established Republicans in terms of current or former officeholders.
This week, Boehnlein released the names of more than 40 current or former federal, state and local elected officials who have endorsed his candidacy. Though Carruthers is the former chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, the list included several Floyd County and New Albany officials.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane, Recorder Lois Endris, Clerk Danita Burks and Floyd County Councilmen Danny Short and Adam Roberts are among those who have endorsed Boehnlein.
District 46 encompasses Floyd County and Jeffersonville Township in Clark County. State Sen. Chris Garten represents the rest of Clark County in District 45, and he's endorsed Boehnlein. Clark County Commissioners Jack Coffman and Connie Sellers are also on the list, as is Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and U.S. Sen. Todd Young.
Boehnlein said Tuesday he was the only person to have announced candidacy when he entered the race and that his intentions have been to focus on issues rather than competitors.
“It's about what we can be for, instead of who we are against,” he said.
Boehnlein is a Jeffersonville native who has lived his adult life in Floyd County. Though he hasn't held public office, Boehnlein has served on numerous boards including as vice chair of the Indiana Teachers Retirement Fund, the Indiana Public Employees Retirement fund and One Southern Indiana.
Boehnlein managed former U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel's successful 2004 campaign. Professionally, he's a financial adviser for Edward Jones.
Carruthers pointed to his track record as a commissioner, including helping to provide funding for businesses during the pandemic and expanding broadband in Floyd County, during an interview with the News and Tribune last week. He also addressed Grooms' endorsement of Boehnlein.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the voters,” said Carruthers, who was elected a commissioner in 2018. “I want the endorsement of voters.”
If elected, Boehnlein said he would prioritize low taxes, efficient government and free enterprise. In terms of topical issues, Boehnlein said he opposes the “Defund the Police” movement and would work to ensure law enforcement receives adequate resources, personnel and training.
“I never thought I'd have to say I support our local police out loud,” he said. “These are men and women who are my childhood classmates. Many of us go to church together. I have friends and family who have served on police departments.”
Whoever the Democrats nominate for the November 2022 general election, the key to success will likely rely on closing the gap in Floyd County.
In 2018, Grooms defeated Democrat Anna Murray by just 44 votes in Clark County. But the incumbent won Floyd County by a tally of 18,058 to 13,658.
In 2014, Grooms held a wider margin of victory. He beat Democratic challenger Chuck Freiberger by more than 1,300 votes in Clark County. Grooms beat Freiberger by over 2,300 votes in Floyd County that year.
Connie Sipes was the last Democrat to hold the Senate 46 seat when she won the 2006 election.
