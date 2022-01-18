GREENVILLE — Current District 46 State Senator Kevin Boehnlein has formally filed to run for a full, four-year term.
“Kevin is the right leader at the right time to build upon the growth we’ve created here in Southern Indiana. Living in Greenville, Kevin sits right in the middle of the new district and has his finger on the pulse of the three counties he will serve,” said former State Senator Ron Grooms, Boehnlein’s Campaign Chairman.
Boehnlein (pronounced Bane-line) has received several high profile endorsements. He has received support from Floyd County Recorder Lois Endris, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane, Floyd County Treasurer Steve Burks, Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks, Former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton, Georgetown Town Board Members Chris Loop and Ben Stocksdale, and New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner.
He will run in the newly re-drawn Senate District 47, which comprises most of Floyd, and all of Washington and Harrison Counties. He announced his intentions to run in the early summer of 2021 for the May 3, 2022 primary, and was chosen to replace retired State Senator Ron Grooms in November to complete his last year in office.
“Kevin’s investment in Southern Indiana, his knowledge of issues, both local, state, and national, along with his remarkable ability to accomplish goals, makes him the outstanding choice for my endorsement,” said Floyd County Recorder Endris, Boehnlein’s co-chair of his campaign.
Boehnlein has deep roots in District 47. He has lived his entire adult life in Floyd County, and has family and client ties in Washington and Harrison Counties.
He lives in Greenville with his wife Kristen, a New Albany-Floyd County teacher, and two daughters, Ellie, an Elementary Education Major at IU Southeast, and Lauren, a junior at Floyd Central. He works as a financial advisor with Edward Jones and is a member of Northside Christian Church.
Boehnlein served as Vice Chair of the Chamber and Indiana Teachers Retirement Fund, as well as President of the IU Southeast Alumni Association.
“I’m excited to see Kevin take his community service to another level,” said Former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton. “I know Kevin’s common sense approach will represent our best interests in the General Assembly. We can count on Kevin to work hard every day to make sure that Indiana residents have the representation they deserve in Indianapolis.”
