STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Kevin Boehnlein (R-Greenville) was recently named the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) 2022 Legislator of the Year.
The award was to recognize Boehnlein for his work on Senate Enrolled Act 239, which calls for transparency in health care by prohibiting the use of deceptive advertising to promote the services of health care professionals. SEA 239 also requires that professionals must prominently state their profession or license in any advertisements.
"Hoosiers are safer and health insurance is less expensive when health care is more transparent," Boehnlein said. "That's what this law does; it provides more transparency to consumers. I sincerely thank ISMA for this distinction."
Boehnlein was presented the award at the 173rd Annual ISMA Convention on Sunday. Former State Senator and ISMA Vice President of Government Affairs, John Ruckelshaus, joined him at the event.
"ISMA is honored to bestow upon Sen. Kevin Boehnlein the 2022 Legislator of the Year award," Ruckelshaus said. "Sen. Boehnlein was the author of SEA 239, which enacted sweeping transparency rules into health care. Today, Hoosiers are more informed and patient safety is advanced because of his efforts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.