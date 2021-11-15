NEW ALBANY — Though it will be for 13 months and not at least four years, the man Ron Grooms endorsed as his replacement won a Republican caucus Monday night to fill his vacated Indiana Senate District 46 seat.
Kevin Boehnlein was elected by Floyd County and Clark County precinct representatives to replace Grooms, who retired earlier this month. Boehnlein will serve the remaining 13 months of Grooms’ term before District 46 will shift north in 2023.
Boehnlein, a local businessman who has never held elected office, defeated Charles Moon in the caucus.
“We have an opportunity to bring some new leadership, some new energy, some new ideas, and someone with a proven track record where we have some real world experience,” Boehnlein told caucus members inside First Assembly of God church in New Albany before the vote was taken.
Boehnlein, who has helped several area Republicans with campaigns including Grooms and also served as former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton’s chief of staff, said he’s a backer of traditional GOP platforms such as gun rights, anti-abortion and limited government.
But the Greenville Republican said he also wants to see broadband expanded, taxes lowered and inflation harnessed. Boehnlein said he has a passion for Southern Indiana and service, and that he will take that energy and dedication to Indianapolis.
Moon has also never held an elected office and said in his speech to the caucus members that he’s a common person who can relate to residents.
The Franklin township Republican said grappling with the drug epidemic would be one of his top priorities in Indianapolis.
“It’s time for our state legislators to stop putting Band-aids on situations, and start being proactive instead of reactive,” said Moon, who is a deputy coroner in Floyd County and a small business owner.
Moon also stood by his claims that the caucus favored Boehnlein because Grooms had previously endorsed him.
The future of Southern Indiana representation in the state Senate has been a hot topic since a GOP-backed redistricting plan was approved in October. Boehnlein, along with Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers, had declared for the District 46 seat before state legislators passed the plan. Instead of encompassing Floyd County and Jeffersonville, District 46 was shifted under the plan to Marion County. Most of Floyd County, including New Albany, was moved to District 47. Jeffersonville was moved to District 45 effective in 2023.
Grooms had already announced he wouldn’t seek re-election before the redistricting. But Moon and other local Republicans questioned the timing of Grooms’ retirement after the new maps placed Boehnlein in District 47, which is represented by Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin.
Both Houchin and Boehnlein have announced they’re running for the District 45 seat, which means there will be a Republican primary in May. Carruthers has yet to confirm his intentions.
As another layer to what could be a crowded Republican primary in several local races, Moon has announced he will run for the state House District 72 seat. That position is held by Republican Rep. Ed Clere of New Albany.
During his victory speech, Boehnlein said it’s common for members of the same party to sometimes clash when they’re seeking the same position. But he added that he has great respect for Moon and his family and that Republicans will be united for 2022 races.
Moon congratulated Boehnlein for his victory and said he still intends to seek the District 72 seat. Moon had said before entering the caucus he would seek the House position regardless of the outcome of the Senate race.
“I feel very confident moving forward,” Moon said.
