SELLERSBURG — Due to the recent water main damage that occurred on Nov. 13, the Sellersburg Water system and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) are advising residents in the Cooperdale, Lakeside and Silver Glade subdivisions to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
When a water main break is repaired in the water system or when mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.
What should I do?
• Boil any tap water that is used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.
• Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least 1-minute
Residents will be informed when tests show that drinking water is safe to use without boiling. The work should be completed in 48 hours.
