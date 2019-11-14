SELLERSBURG — The water system in Sellersburg has lost pressure due to an 8-inch main break on Ind. 31 across from the Ford dealership and including restaurants near the Interstate 65 interchange.
When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) requires that a boil water advisory be issued for any water main that falls below 20 PSI.
For the next 72 hours, water customers will need to boil any tap water that is used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food, according to water superintendent Shannon Strulson.
For more information, contact The Town of Sellersburg billing department at 812-246-3821, option 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.