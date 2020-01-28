NEW ALBANY — The attorney for a New Albany man accused of child exploitation has withdrawn a motion for a bond reduction, in anticipation of potential additional charges.
During a brief hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1, attorney Richard Rush officially withdrew the motion for his client, 47-year-old Robert W. Brown Jr. Brown, who according to a personal social media account has worked as a pilot for a commercial passenger airline, was arrested Jan. 17 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
He faces two level 4 felonies for child exploitation, and is currently being held in Floyd County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Rush had moved for the bond reduction Friday during an initial hearing, following Brown's extradition to Floyd County from Louisville.
But Rush said the prosecution has since indicated they expect to file additional charges within the next few weeks, which could include a level 3 and possibly level 2 felony. This made the defense reconsider the worth of trying for a lower bond.
"If indeed we secured his release in whatever way today — whether that would be the judge would let him out on home incarceration or he was able to post the current bond or some lowered bond — the reality would be that he would be rearrested," Rush said. "And if he's looking at a higher level charge, there would be another bond.
"There would be some risk, some chance he would forfeit the bond he'd already posted, so it just did not make any sense at all to proceed forward today understanding that we're going to be right back here probably in a couple weeks arguing again."
Court records show that police initially executed a search at Brown's home, after a tip that he was in possession of sexual images and videos of children. Thy ultimately reported securing two flash drives, which Brown did not deny were his, they said contained more than 1,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children between 1 and 17.
Investigators said many of the clips were taken from the internet, but they believe Brown may have created and disseminated some of them. Of the two charges he's already facing, one involves an aggravator of bestiality; one involves a child under 12 years old. The record does not specify whether police believe Brown created either one of these or found them online.
Rush said last week that the case was a difficult one, especially since the nature of the charges may make people jump to a conclusion of guilt before the case is settled.
Multiple family members attended the hearing in support of Brown.
"They're understandably upset and its very emotional," Rush said. "It's an upsetting thing for a mother of a young man who's in jail to hear that ... more is coming and it's probably worse than what she's already heard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.