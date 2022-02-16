Steven W. Bonifer has filed for a seat on the New Albany Township Advisory Board for the upcoming election. A lifelong resident of New Albany Township, Bonifer is retired from teaching Social Studies at New Albany High School (NAHS). He continues to coach the girls swimming and diving team and is the former head coach of Riverside Aquatic Club.
Bonifer is no stranger to civic and public service. He previously served as a New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority Board Member and currently sits on the Board of Trustees for the Building Authority. Through these positions he has worked with local elected officials and other representatives to manage and improve local government facilities.He also served as secondary vice president for the New Albany-Floyd County Education Association and participated on numerous bargaining teams and committees.
"Township government is the closest to the people," stated Bonifer. "I want to work with Trustee David Brewer to ensure we can help those in need while also improving our local community."
Bonifer believes his experiences at NAHS give him particular insight into the difficulties faced by New Albany citizens. "As a teacher, I've worked to develop relationships with adults and students on various rungs of the socio-economic ladder and seen them struggle often due to circumstances beyond their control" he said. "I see the Township Board as part of a team at the grass-roots level to help improve the quality of life for residents in the Township and reestablish their personal footing, while at the same time being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
In addition to providing emergency assistance for those in need, Township government is also responsible for maintenance on township owned cemeteries and the removal of detrimental plants and noxious weeds.
Bonifer has been married to his wife, Linda for 48 years and has three children, Zack, Thad and Sarah and one granddaughter, Evelyn.
