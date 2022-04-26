CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Chelsea Ann Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Candi Marie Griffith, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Brittany P. Avery, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance substance (misdemeanor)
Marlena Nicole James, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, burglary (breaking and entering)
Loney D. Holman, 31, New Albany, warrant
Brittany N. Zweydoff, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Troy L. Lewis, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael K. Fields, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher M. Ferguson, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis C. Taylor, 32, Ramsey, possession of narcotics
Angel D. Crawley, 44, Tell City, possession of methamphetamine
Amanda M. Jaggers, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, hold for Louisville Metro
RELEASED
Patrick D. Mullineaux, 25, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
