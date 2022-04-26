CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Chelsea Ann Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Candi Marie Griffith, 39, Salem, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Brittany P. Avery, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance substance (misdemeanor)

Marlena Nicole James, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shaun P. Jackson, 34, New Albany, burglary (breaking and entering)

Loney D. Holman, 31, New Albany, warrant

Brittany N. Zweydoff, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy L. Lewis, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael K. Fields, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher M. Ferguson, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis C. Taylor, 32, Ramsey, possession of narcotics

Angel D. Crawley, 44, Tell City, possession of methamphetamine

Amanda M. Jaggers, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, hold for Louisville Metro

RELEASED

Patrick D. Mullineaux, 25, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

