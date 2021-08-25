CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gary E. Shepherd, 51, Louisville, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs of flees), disorderly conduct

Aaron Charles Higgins, 27, Jeffersonville, counterfeit substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Zachary William Beyerle, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jonathan Isaiah Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Miranda Coomer, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brandon S. Bayer, 35, New Washington, domestic battery, strangulation

Allison C. Dawson, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Patrick Hall, 31, West Buechel, KY, warrant (felony)

Kaitlyn Love Williams, 21, Marysville, domestic battery

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kenneth K. Johnston, 35, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated

Robin A. Johnson, 37, Brandenburg, KY, warrant

Matthew A. Williams, 46,Noblesville, warrant

Troy A. Nuby, 55, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald Curtsinger, 53, New Albany, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Adriana Sanchez Rangel, 36, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you