CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gary E. Shepherd, 51, Louisville, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs of flees), disorderly conduct
Aaron Charles Higgins, 27, Jeffersonville, counterfeit substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Zachary William Beyerle, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jonathan Isaiah Hale, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Miranda Coomer, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brandon S. Bayer, 35, New Washington, domestic battery, strangulation
Allison C. Dawson, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Patrick Hall, 31, West Buechel, KY, warrant (felony)
Kaitlyn Love Williams, 21, Marysville, domestic battery
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kenneth K. Johnston, 35, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated
Robin A. Johnson, 37, Brandenburg, KY, warrant
Matthew A. Williams, 46,Noblesville, warrant
Troy A. Nuby, 55, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald Curtsinger, 53, New Albany, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Adriana Sanchez Rangel, 36, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident
