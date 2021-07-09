CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jodi L. Tipton, 40, Madison, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Michael J. Nalley, 35, Seymour, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stuart Alan Wilson Beeler, 32, Memphis, domestic battery
Nicholus Austin Cowherd, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brianne Michele Gregory, 29, Salem, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving
Roy Jett, 47, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)
Nichole Michelle Tatum, 40, Clarksville, theft from building, hold for other agency (felony)
Tasha L. Swartz, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft from building
Scott Smith, 56, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness with weapon
Austin Louis Herchenrader, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Patrick Leland Lewis, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Rachel Hollensead, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Tara Raye Dykes, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Emmanuel Martinez-Moran, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Daquan Anthony Green, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaylin Chae Grover, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Albert L. Richardson, 55, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Richmond, VA
Brandon L. Rosenberger, 32, New Albany, warrant
Paula J. Denton, 64, New Albany, warrant
Michael L. Mann, 42, no address listed, warrant
Jennifer L. Daniel, 41, New Albany, warrant
Rodney J. Redden, 30, Charlestown, warrant
Matthew E. Guernsey, 48, Henryville, warrant
John M. Wood, 53, Louisville, warrant
Kyle L. Jewell, 24, New Albany, warrant
Angela C. Mayes, 45, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Mark A. Lowe, 47, New Albany, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine
Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, no address listed, invasion of privacy
James K. Stubblefield, 25, Lanesville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
