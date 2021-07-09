CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jodi L. Tipton, 40, Madison, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Norman Douglas Couch, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Michael J. Nalley, 35, Seymour, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stuart Alan Wilson Beeler, 32, Memphis, domestic battery

Nicholus Austin Cowherd, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brianne Michele Gregory, 29, Salem, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

Roy Jett, 47, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, hold for other agency (felony)

Nichole Michelle Tatum, 40, Clarksville, theft from building, hold for other agency (felony)

Tasha L. Swartz, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft from building

Scott Smith, 56, Sellersburg, criminal recklessness with weapon

Austin Louis Herchenrader, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Patrick Leland Lewis, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Rachel Hollensead, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Tara Raye Dykes, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Emmanuel Martinez-Moran, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Daquan Anthony Green, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaylin Chae Grover, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Albert L. Richardson, 55, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Richmond, VA

Brandon L. Rosenberger, 32, New Albany, warrant

Paula J. Denton, 64, New Albany, warrant

Michael L. Mann, 42, no address listed, warrant

Jennifer L. Daniel, 41, New Albany, warrant

Rodney J. Redden, 30, Charlestown, warrant

Matthew E. Guernsey, 48, Henryville, warrant

John M. Wood, 53, Louisville, warrant

Kyle L. Jewell, 24, New Albany, warrant

Angela C. Mayes, 45, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Mark A. Lowe, 47, New Albany, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine

Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, no address listed, invasion of privacy

James K. Stubblefield, 25, Lanesville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

