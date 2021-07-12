BOOKED-IN
John Pepper Cole, 30, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Brian K. Maggard, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Allen Jones, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Michael Minter, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James Kelly, 32, Hardinsburg, KY, warrant (felony)
Joshua Stuart Emery, 48, Borden, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of paraphernalia
Rodney Wayne Huff, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Brett Regan Marksbary, 58, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Devin Bernard Johnson, 43, Avon, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jarrett J. Hamilton, 70, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Blake Terry David Trusty, 26, Clarksville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Zahn Ray Rodriguez, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (prior conviction)
Ronnie Blair, 31, Louisville, domestic battery, strangulation, theft of motor vehicle
Danny M. Williams, 42, Vinita, OK, warrant (felony)
Gage Evan England, 26, Clarksville, possession or syringe, possession of controlled substance (schedule II or IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Tom Olie Ayediker, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John M. Philpott, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Andrew Gick, 46, Lafayette, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer), driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Carlton McGuire, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jabriel Diontre Dashawn Allen, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation
Zakia Lebron Randolph, 46, Jacksonville, FL, warrant (felony)
Alma Maylin Broaddus, 22, Borden, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Patrick Leland Lewis, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Rachel Hollensead, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Tara Raye Dykes, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephen Conrad Davis, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Diaundre Marquis Newby, 25, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, (prior conviction)
Tyler Aaron Wilson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alfonso Junior Martinez, 20, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Falynn Katrice Peddie, 37, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Dylan T. Hogan, 23, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, (endangering a person)
BOOKED-IN
Aris L. Brown, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cassandra A. Brown, 29, Paoli, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe
Adonika Vasilauskas, 39, no address listed, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Bradley A. Fenwick, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephanie N. Stepro, 36, New Albany, warrant
Christopher W. Knight 35, Palmyra, warranty (failure to appear)
Eliyahu R. Perkins, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, warrant (failure to appear) warrant (violation of parole)
Natalie P. Striegel, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ethan J. Johnson, 32, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Perry A. Martin, 57, no address listed, public indecency
Stephen C. Davis, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alan B. Shepherd, 45, Louisville, intimidation
RELEASED
Duane E. Mathews, 35, Corydon, driving while suspended (prior)
Kurt Z. Seigel, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Perry W. White, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Chase J. Overby, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manor that endangers)
