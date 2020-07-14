BOOKED-IN

Sarah Harley, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Justin Todd McAdams, 37, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe

Shawn Michael Billups, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

James Kenneth Baker, 42, no address listed, parole violation, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Christopher Sean Applegate, 33, New Albany, attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded), theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Bennett McCutchen, 20, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

John Sebastian Crawford, 24, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ernest Marshall, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with bodily injury (pregnant family member), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Brandon Brown, 23, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon

Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Nitasha Ann Lemond, 36, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

BOOKED-IN

Craig Hardesty, 34, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Carl Tucker, 60, Louisville, theft

Bennie P. Berry Jr. 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine with enhancement

John A. Jones, 63, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael L. Worden, 29, Westville, IN, court order transfer, hold for Westville Correctional

Jesse R. Albertson, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine

Brian Byrd, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

John B. Keith, 29, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

