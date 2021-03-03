CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven W. Dennis, 51, Clarksville, parole violation

Melissa G. Watson, 42, Coal City, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Sean Andrew Heisa, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Allen Simpson, 21, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald Dean Odle, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Carrie Drake, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Scott Norman Bodenbender Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)

Christian Samantha Luckett, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jacob Morvin Frakes, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Callie L. Ward, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Sarah A. Finn, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bradley K. Mangles, 42, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher E. Fry, 27, no address listed, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief

Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant

Isaiah D. Jones, 23, New Albany, criminal recklessness, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana

Randy A. Light, 24, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation

RELEASED

Angela L. Becht, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Samuel M. Clay, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you