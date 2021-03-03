CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven W. Dennis, 51, Clarksville, parole violation
Melissa G. Watson, 42, Coal City, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Sean Andrew Heisa, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Allen Simpson, 21, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald Dean Odle, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carrie Drake, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Scott Norman Bodenbender Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)
Christian Samantha Luckett, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jacob Morvin Frakes, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Callie L. Ward, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Sarah A. Finn, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bradley K. Mangles, 42, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher E. Fry, 27, no address listed, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief
Christopher S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant
Isaiah D. Jones, 23, New Albany, criminal recklessness, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
Randy A. Light, 24, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation
RELEASED
Angela L. Becht, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Samuel M. Clay, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant
