BOOKED-IN
Samuel L. Carroll, 19, Jeffersonville, disseminate matter harmful to minors
Andrew T. Hurd, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jason Dante Fossee, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kristen R. Foster, 48, Jeffersonville, false informing, battery, domestic battery
Antwone M. Jennings, 36, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)
Jason D. Fosse, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Mark Edward Callison, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony), obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine
David J. Nehmer, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, criminal mischief, hold for other agency (felony)
Tammy Weddle, 51, Clarksville, court order return
Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kaine Michael Romero, 22, New Albany, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct
Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft
David Scott Lavigne, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Daniel Butler, 42, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Brandon T. Frazier, 29, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Jessie Lee Cundiff, 36, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, fail to procure hunt/trap./fishing license
Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, intimidation, invasion of privacy
Amanda Kay Waters, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
James Edwin Horlander, 74, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
German Sanchez Arellano, 32, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery (bodily Injury), criminal recklessness
William Charles Chaplinski, 29, Bag Sandy, Texas, criminal recklessness (deadly weapon), carry handgun without license, pointing a firearm (leaded), use of license or permit not issued for the individual
Joseph Ray Bratcher, 50, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Christopher Shane Skeens, 28, Clarksville, residential entry, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), possession of syringe
Joseph R. Collingwood, 28, Louisville, domestic battery
Philip Jeremy Griffin, 35, Ringgold, Georgia, hold for other agency (felony)
Amy J. Link, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Lisa Ann Rice, 40, Clarksville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Amber Broyles, 27, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Deanna L. Wilkins, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela M. Martin, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Lee Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ana Luisa Lucio Guerrero, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed
Joy E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste
Marcy Patrice Green, 40, Calumet City, IL, warrant (felony)
Amy N. Brown, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
William Douglas Cooper Jr., Marysville, warrant (felony)
June D. Wells, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jayden Scott Vozzol 18, Clarksville, theft
Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 37, Princeton, Kentucky, warrant (felony)
Ryan Gibson Hesler, 42, Jeffersonville, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ethan Joshua Nevitt, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas L. Tappel, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Trayce Wayne King, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Gus James Carolis, 66, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Laisha R. Smith, 32, Jeffersonville, theft (firearm), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug possession
Joseph H. Sims, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
David Paul Lett, 30, New Castle, Kentucky, leaving the scene of an accident (failure to to stop at accident), driving while intoxicated,
Charles E. Mayfield, 61, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Brandy M. Hicks, 39, New Albany, domestic battery with a deadly weapon
April A. Liddick, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua L. Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant
Trevaughn C. Hazenstab, 20, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, Kentucky
Joshua R. Fisher, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of probation)
Shane G. Clarks, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Konrad K. Hayes, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery on police
Kenneth S. Mobley, 29, Madison, failure to procure resident fishing license, hold for Clark County
Charles M. Goodhue, 27, Clarksville, warrant
RELEASED
Keith E. Brown, 46, Louisville, battery
Amy N. Brown, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Samuel V. Murphy, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
