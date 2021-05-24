BOOKED-IN

Samuel L. Carroll, 19, Jeffersonville, disseminate matter harmful to minors

Andrew T. Hurd, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jason Dante Fossee, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kristen R. Foster, 48, Jeffersonville, false informing, battery, domestic battery

Antwone M. Jennings, 36, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)

Jason D. Fosse, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Mark Edward Callison, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony), obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine

David J. Nehmer, 31, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, criminal mischief, hold for other agency (felony)

Tammy Weddle, 51, Clarksville, court order return

Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kaine Michael Romero, 22, New Albany, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct

Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft

David Scott Lavigne, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Daniel Butler, 42, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Brandon T. Frazier, 29, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Jessie Lee Cundiff, 36, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, fail to procure hunt/trap./fishing license

Eric Allen Morrison, 42, Charlestown, intimidation, invasion of privacy

Amanda Kay Waters, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine

James Edwin Horlander, 74, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

German Sanchez Arellano, 32, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery (bodily Injury), criminal recklessness

William Charles Chaplinski, 29, Bag Sandy, Texas, criminal recklessness (deadly weapon), carry handgun without license, pointing a firearm (leaded), use of license or permit not issued for the individual

Joseph Ray Bratcher, 50, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Christopher Shane Skeens, 28, Clarksville, residential entry, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), possession of syringe

Joseph R. Collingwood, 28, Louisville, domestic battery

Philip Jeremy Griffin, 35, Ringgold, Georgia, hold for other agency (felony)

Amy J. Link, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Lisa Ann Rice, 40, Clarksville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Amber Broyles, 27, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Deanna L. Wilkins, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela M. Martin, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Lee Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ana Luisa Lucio Guerrero, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), operator never licensed

Joy E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste

Marcy Patrice Green, 40, Calumet City, IL, warrant (felony)

Amy N. Brown, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

William Douglas Cooper Jr., Marysville, warrant (felony)

June D. Wells, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jayden Scott Vozzol 18, Clarksville, theft

Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 37, Princeton, Kentucky, warrant (felony)

Ryan Gibson Hesler, 42, Jeffersonville, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Ethan Joshua Nevitt, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas L. Tappel, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Trayce Wayne King, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Gus James Carolis, 66, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Laisha R. Smith, 32, Jeffersonville, theft (firearm), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug possession

Joseph H. Sims, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

David Paul Lett, 30, New Castle, Kentucky, leaving the scene of an accident (failure to to stop at accident), driving while intoxicated,

BOOKED-IN

Charles E. Mayfield, 61, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Brandy M. Hicks, 39, New Albany, domestic battery with a deadly weapon

April A. Liddick, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua L. Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant

Trevaughn C. Hazenstab, 20, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, Kentucky

Joshua R. Fisher, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of probation)

Shane G. Clarks, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Konrad K. Hayes, 33, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery on police

Kenneth S. Mobley, 29, Madison, failure to procure resident fishing license, hold for Clark County

Charles M. Goodhue, 27, Clarksville, warrant

RELEASED

Keith E. Brown, 46, Louisville, battery

Amy N. Brown, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Samuel V. Murphy, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

