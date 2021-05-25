CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stephen Levi Childs, 38, Borden, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ryan W. Schmidt, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Juan Garrido Vivas, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal
David Hunter, 45, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Mark Neal, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Joseph Swift, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Eric Dodson, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Portirio Martinez Molina, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Todd Bolyard, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Jose Manuel Olvera Garcia, 48, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal
Keith Alan Daugherty, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury to public safety official, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement
Jacob Lee Coomer, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator
Daniel Bowling, 35, New Salisbury, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason E. Ferguson, 36, no address listed, warrant
Steven B. Lush, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Marshay R. Martin, 38, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement, battery against law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a weapon, intimidation with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, disarming a law enforcement officer
Fragust D. Ford, 42, New Albany, public intoxication
April N. Allen, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
