CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stephen Levi Childs, 38, Borden, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Jalontey Anthony Davon Webb, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ryan W. Schmidt, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Juan Garrido Vivas, 25, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal

David Hunter, 45, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Mark Neal, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Joseph Swift, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Eric Dodson, 36, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Portirio Martinez Molina, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Todd Bolyard, 52, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Jose Manuel Olvera Garcia, 48, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshal

Keith Alan Daugherty, 31, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury to public safety official, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement

Jacob Lee Coomer, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator

Daniel Bowling, 35, New Salisbury, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason E. Ferguson, 36, no address listed, warrant

Steven B. Lush, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Marshay R. Martin, 38, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement, battery against law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a weapon, intimidation with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, disarming a law enforcement officer

Fragust D. Ford, 42, New Albany, public intoxication

April N. Allen, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

