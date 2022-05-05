CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Michael Luckett, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Willie B. Simms, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Juan Samuel Cintron, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dominique McClendon, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Buddy W. Rutar, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Mark Bernard Johnson, 40, Greenville, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ashani L. Burnett Cisse, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Tynae R. Couts, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return
RELEASED
Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Danielle J. Grant, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Christian D. Snell, 19, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of handgun by felon
Jarrod A. Mays, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)
Gerald W. Mahoney, 30, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior), false identify statement
Jermaine T. Jackson, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Brandi A. Hartman, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
