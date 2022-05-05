CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael D. Esarey, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Michael Luckett, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Willie B. Simms, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John Demander Robinson III, 39, Clarksville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Juan Samuel Cintron, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dominique McClendon, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Buddy W. Rutar, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Mark Bernard Johnson, 40, Greenville, SC, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ashani L. Burnett Cisse, 21, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Tynae R. Couts, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return

RELEASED

Latisha R. Langley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Danielle J. Grant, 32, New Albany, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Christian D. Snell, 19, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without permit, possession of handgun by felon

Jarrod A. Mays, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)

Gerald W. Mahoney, 30, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior), false identify statement

Jermaine T. Jackson, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Brandi A. Hartman, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

