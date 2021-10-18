BOOKED-IN

Spencer Wade Robinson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kaitlyn Love Williams, 21, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Diaundre Marquis Newby, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dalton James Anthony Jones, 31, Auburn, IN, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance by fraud, forgery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), criminal mischief, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), hold for other agency (felony)

Laquan S. York, 32, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, hold for other agency (felony)

Jason S. Johnson, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Raymond Perry McIntosh Jr,, 32, Clarksville, intimidation

Jerrod Lane Callis, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

David D. Williams, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, false identity statement

RELEASED

Christopher Brian Grimm, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin L. Alan, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Jessica Burnett, 40, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Ashley Nicole Hodge, 30, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement

Kaelynn Renee Lakes, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, public nudity

Preston Jacob Glendale Reining, 21, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Austin Parks, 38, Otisco, carry handgun without permit

BOOKED-IN

Brandon T. Maddox, 24, New Albany, hold for Harrison County

Sherriton R. Shemwell, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason M. Cornett, 34, Pekin, warrant

Ronald D. Odle, 59, New Albany, warrant

Jake R. Allgood, 30, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, strangulation, battery with moderate bodily injury, criminal confinement, theft

RELEASED

Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Marshall L. Banks, 40, Borden, driving while intoxicated

William E. Hardin, 36, New Albany, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you