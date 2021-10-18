BOOKED-IN
Spencer Wade Robinson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kaitlyn Love Williams, 21, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Diaundre Marquis Newby, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dalton James Anthony Jones, 31, Auburn, IN, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance by fraud, forgery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), criminal mischief, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), hold for other agency (felony)
Laquan S. York, 32, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason S. Johnson, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Raymond Perry McIntosh Jr,, 32, Clarksville, intimidation
Jerrod Lane Callis, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
David D. Williams, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, false identity statement
RELEASED
Christopher Brian Grimm, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin L. Alan, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Jessica Burnett, 40, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ashley Nicole Hodge, 30, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
Kaelynn Renee Lakes, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, public nudity
Preston Jacob Glendale Reining, 21, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Austin Parks, 38, Otisco, carry handgun without permit
BOOKED-IN
Brandon T. Maddox, 24, New Albany, hold for Harrison County
Sherriton R. Shemwell, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason M. Cornett, 34, Pekin, warrant
Ronald D. Odle, 59, New Albany, warrant
Jake R. Allgood, 30, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, strangulation, battery with moderate bodily injury, criminal confinement, theft
RELEASED
Krystal K. Curry, 36, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Marshall L. Banks, 40, Borden, driving while intoxicated
William E. Hardin, 36, New Albany, warrant
