CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Feb. 27 and 28)

Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer

Terrell Lamont Roberts, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jose Francisco Castillo Noriega, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Juan Samuel Cintron, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony A. Samuels, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Donald Cook Jr., 47, Vevay, warrant (felony)

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (firearm), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), carry handgun without license

Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)

Allen J. Ferguson, 38, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)

Calvin Louis Kavanaugh, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

RELEASED (Feb. 27 and 28)

Randall Glen Evans, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Derius Isabelle Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cierra N. James, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Richard S. Gregory, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Adam Bryan Urieta, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Dorian Deshawn Williams, 26, Madison, IL, carry handgun without license

Martin Zuniga Martinez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Elijan Keith Walls, 24, Augusta, GA, carry handgun without license, machine gun (own or possess without license)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (Feb. 27 and 28)

Terrance M. Bennett, 21, Louisville, warrant

Shaun J. Raley, 39, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, warrant

Michael E. Heintz, 50, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, public intoxication

Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Charie N. Herron, 32, Louisville, theft

Diane M. Drury, 33, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Dorothy C. Denton, 43, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Gregory B. Vires, 26, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine, possession of Legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Daniel S. Melcher, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication

Stephen C. Kellams, 40, New Albany, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Lamont T. Owens, 34, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED (Feb. 27 and 28)

Jade M. Weber, 27, New Albany, warrant

Stony L. Keith, 38, Sellersburg, warrant

Kristieana K. Raley, 30, New Albany, dealing marijuana

Robert W. Goodman, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 1)

James Anthony Zang, 31, Bedford, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed

Samuel Joseph White, 47, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), public intoxication by alcohol

Wesley Robert Meland, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kevin Thomas Simms, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Jonathan T. Simms, 48, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED (March 1)

Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)

Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Ray Daye Jr., 35, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

David Wayne White, 39, Austin, possession of methamphetamine

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (March 1)

Jayquan L. Guardiola, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shane S. Mansfield, 27, Sellersburg, battery on a law enforcement officer, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement

Randall L. Mattingly, 41, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Michael L. Pittman, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Matthew K. Burns, 39, New Albany, public intoxication

Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Robert W. Feldman, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mallory J. Crum, 22, Terre Haute, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED (March 1)

Taylor N. Hedrick, 30, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

