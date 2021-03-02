CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Feb. 27 and 28)
Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer
Terrell Lamont Roberts, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jose Francisco Castillo Noriega, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Juan Samuel Cintron, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony A. Samuels, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Donald Cook Jr., 47, Vevay, warrant (felony)
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (firearm), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), carry handgun without license
Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)
Allen J. Ferguson, 38, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)
Calvin Louis Kavanaugh, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED (Feb. 27 and 28)
Randall Glen Evans, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Derius Isabelle Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cierra N. James, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Richard S. Gregory, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Adam Bryan Urieta, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Dorian Deshawn Williams, 26, Madison, IL, carry handgun without license
Martin Zuniga Martinez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Elijan Keith Walls, 24, Augusta, GA, carry handgun without license, machine gun (own or possess without license)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Feb. 27 and 28)
Terrance M. Bennett, 21, Louisville, warrant
Shaun J. Raley, 39, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, warrant
Michael E. Heintz, 50, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, public intoxication
Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Charie N. Herron, 32, Louisville, theft
Diane M. Drury, 33, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Dorothy C. Denton, 43, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory B. Vires, 26, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine, possession of Legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Daniel S. Melcher, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication
Stephen C. Kellams, 40, New Albany, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
Lamont T. Owens, 34, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED (Feb. 27 and 28)
Jade M. Weber, 27, New Albany, warrant
Stony L. Keith, 38, Sellersburg, warrant
Kristieana K. Raley, 30, New Albany, dealing marijuana
Robert W. Goodman, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 1)
James Anthony Zang, 31, Bedford, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed
Samuel Joseph White, 47, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), public intoxication by alcohol
Wesley Robert Meland, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kevin Thomas Simms, 48, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Jonathan T. Simms, 48, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED (March 1)
Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)
Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Ray Daye Jr., 35, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
David Wayne White, 39, Austin, possession of methamphetamine
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (March 1)
Jayquan L. Guardiola, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shane S. Mansfield, 27, Sellersburg, battery on a law enforcement officer, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement
Randall L. Mattingly, 41, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Michael L. Pittman, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Matthew K. Burns, 39, New Albany, public intoxication
Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Robert W. Feldman, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mallory J. Crum, 22, Terre Haute, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED (March 1)
Taylor N. Hedrick, 30, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.