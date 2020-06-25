CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Thang Lan Khual, 38, Bowling Green, KY, driving while intoxicated

Brandon T. Lewis, 25, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Derek Shane Williams, 34, Louisville, battery with no injury to public safety official

Thomas W. Heatherly, 48, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Lee Head, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Carlos D. Walker, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County

Cody A. Brackett, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

