CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Thang Lan Khual, 38, Bowling Green, KY, driving while intoxicated
Brandon T. Lewis, 25, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Derek Shane Williams, 34, Louisville, battery with no injury to public safety official
Thomas W. Heatherly, 48, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brandon Lee Head, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Carlos D. Walker, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. Gunter, 39, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County
Cody A. Brackett, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
