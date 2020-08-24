BOOKED-IN
Alejandro Rodriguez, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Paul Glenn Eurton III, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dakota Shane Landers, 26, Louisville, court order return
Rickey Artemus Henson, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Toni Lee Russell, 49, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Kelsey Elizabeth Hale, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)
Eric Sean Johnson, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
James Bradley Leezer, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Nathan James Lay, 30, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mackensy Darrell Curry, 35, Jeffersonville, intimidation, battery to public service official, domestic battery
Anthony Todd Rainbolt, 28, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Dustin Masingo, 40, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
BOOKED-IN
Tyler K. Terry, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel B. Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Jodie L. Huff, 45, no address listed, warrant
Mitchell D. Townsend, 62, no address listed, warrant
Shaneli L. Carasco, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Frederick D. Jones, 37, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Corentia L. Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Herbert L. Clifford, 52, Elizabeth, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior
Chester C. Sutton, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael L. Aydlett, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass
Matthew W. Ferguson, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kandys L. Tankersley, 30, New Albany, warrant
Gary J. Jenkins, 51, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct
Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, legend drug act violation, controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant
Melissa R. Fogle, 53, warrant (failure to appear)
Terry A. Durbin, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Hallie D. Elliott, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Christina M. Slaughter, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Brea N. Campbell, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Arlene I. Esperano, 25, Chula Vista, CA, driving while intoxicated
Jack W. Meyer, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
John P. Lasher, 32, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Leah C. Holsclaw, 34, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident
Steven B. Lush, 31, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended
James T. Adams, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Tiffany R. Cobble, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Paige A. Prather, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct
