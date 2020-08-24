BOOKED-IN

Alejandro Rodriguez, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Linda F. Needler, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Paul Glenn Eurton III, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dakota Shane Landers, 26, Louisville, court order return

Rickey Artemus Henson, 60, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Toni Lee Russell, 49, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Kelsey Elizabeth Hale, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)

Eric Sean Johnson, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

James Bradley Leezer, 35, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Nathan James Lay, 30, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mackensy Darrell Curry, 35, Jeffersonville, intimidation, battery to public service official, domestic battery

Anthony Todd Rainbolt, 28, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Dustin Masingo, 40, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)

George Eric Mullins, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

BOOKED-IN

Tyler K. Terry, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel B. Beckett, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Jodie L. Huff, 45, no address listed, warrant

Mitchell D. Townsend, 62, no address listed, warrant

Shaneli L. Carasco, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Frederick D. Jones, 37, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Corentia L. Cousins, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Herbert L. Clifford, 52, Elizabeth, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior

Chester C. Sutton, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael L. Aydlett, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass

Matthew W. Ferguson, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kandys L. Tankersley, 30, New Albany, warrant

Gary J. Jenkins, 51, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct

Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 29, no address listed, legend drug act violation, controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant

Melissa R. Fogle, 53, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry A. Durbin, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Hallie D. Elliott, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Christina M. Slaughter, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Brea N. Campbell, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Arlene I. Esperano, 25, Chula Vista, CA, driving while intoxicated

Jack W. Meyer, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

John P. Lasher, 32, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Leah C. Holsclaw, 34, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident

Steven B. Lush, 31, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended

James T. Adams, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Tiffany R. Cobble, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Paige A. Prather, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct

