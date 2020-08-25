CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Emily A. Hall, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nathan Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary
Douglas Randall Keith Lynch, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall
Terrance Beasley, 31, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Paulino Mariano, 34, Grayson, hold for US Marshall
Alashiea Lewis, 23, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Austin C. McMichael, 26, Louisville, parole violation
Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (parole violation)
Danielle N. Stokes, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, (felony)
Emily M. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Vernon Stanley, 43, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Joseph Owen Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, theft motor vehicle parts or accessories, carrying handgun without license, possession of syringe
Amber Martin, 36, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, carrying handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Jason Wayne Long, 51, Paoli, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher Allen Molina, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan W. Rummage, 38, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Scott County
Alexander J. Robinson, 24, Elizabeth, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Lewis C. York Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Todd A. Masters, 26, Clarksville, theft with prior, criminal trespass
Craig L. Davey, 50, Jeffersonville, theft, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle
Lin D. Brown, 44, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Melissa R. Fogle, 53, warrant (failure to appear)
Terry A. Durbin, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Hallie D. Elliott, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Christina M. Slaughter, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Brea N. Campbell, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Arlene I. Esperano, 25, Chula Vista, CA, driving while intoxicated
Jack W. Meyer, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
John P. Lasher, 32, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Leah C. Holsclaw, 34, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident
Steven B. Lush, 31, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended
James T. Adams, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Tiffany R. Cobble, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Paige A. Prather, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct
