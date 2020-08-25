CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Emily A. Hall, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Nathan Lake Chaney Brown, 33, Jeffersonville, burglary

Douglas Randall Keith Lynch, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall

Terrance Beasley, 31, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Paulino Mariano, 34, Grayson, hold for US Marshall

Alashiea Lewis, 23, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Austin C. McMichael, 26, Louisville, parole violation

Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (parole violation)

Danielle N. Stokes, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, (felony)

Emily M. Jenkins, 31, Jeffersonville, battery, intimidation, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Vernon Stanley, 43, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Joseph Owen Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, theft motor vehicle parts or accessories, carrying handgun without license, possession of syringe

Amber Martin, 36, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, carrying handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Jason Wayne Long, 51, Paoli, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher Allen Molina, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan W. Rummage, 38, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Scott County

Alexander J. Robinson, 24, Elizabeth, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Lewis C. York Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Todd A. Masters, 26, Clarksville, theft with prior, criminal trespass

Craig L. Davey, 50, Jeffersonville, theft, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle

Lin D. Brown, 44, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Melissa R. Fogle, 53, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry A. Durbin, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Hallie D. Elliott, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Christina M. Slaughter, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Brea N. Campbell, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Arlene I. Esperano, 25, Chula Vista, CA, driving while intoxicated

Jack W. Meyer, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

John P. Lasher, 32, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Leah C. Holsclaw, 34, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident

Steven B. Lush, 31, Floyds Knobs, driving while suspended

James T. Adams, 38, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Tiffany R. Cobble, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Paige A. Prather, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct

