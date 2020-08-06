CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chris J. Hill, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Jeffrey W. Ramsey, 36, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Keith Kendall Irwin, 34, Anderson, hold for US Marshall
Gerald J. Hoskins, 25, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
John A. Walters, 48, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Jhonatan E. Pina-Cruz, 32, Rosamond, CA, hold for US Marshall
Michael Deandre Williams, 29, no address listed, hold for US Marshall
Armone Levell Hudson, 21, Milwaukee, WI, hold for US Marshall
Jemayl Joseph Pearson, 21, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Melik Larenz Robinson, 24, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Jason Maniloff, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall
Bryan Miranda Alvidrez, 25, Moreno Valley, CA, hold for US Marshall
Valentino O. Johnson, 25, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Anthony L. Windrak, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Jessica Leigh Call, 39, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Tavorceya T. Winbush, 26, Louisville, auto theft, criminal recklessness
RELEASED
Anastazia Lachelle Furman, 18, New Albany, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eric L. Huguley, 61, Louisville, auto theft
James C. Tutt III, 23, New Albany, warrant
Dale M. Clary, 32, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Jasmine M. Streets, 27, Bloomfield, warrant (failure to appear)
Terry L. Carroll, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew A. Watson, 48, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, felon carrying a handgun
Brittany l. Prather, 29, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Stephen P. Mantenuto, 35, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Meade County, KY
Dustin D. Hines, 39, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
William R. Parent, 51, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Steven K. Emery, 27, Borden, public intoxication, possession of synthetic marijuana
RELEASED
None
