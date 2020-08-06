CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chris J. Hill, 32, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Jeffrey W. Ramsey, 36, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Keith Kendall Irwin, 34, Anderson, hold for US Marshall

Gerald J. Hoskins, 25, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

John A. Walters, 48, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Jhonatan E. Pina-Cruz, 32, Rosamond, CA, hold for US Marshall

Michael Deandre Williams, 29, no address listed, hold for US Marshall

Armone Levell Hudson, 21, Milwaukee, WI, hold for US Marshall

Jemayl Joseph Pearson, 21, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Melik Larenz Robinson, 24, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Jason Maniloff, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for US Marshall

Bryan Miranda Alvidrez, 25, Moreno Valley, CA, hold for US Marshall

Valentino O. Johnson, 25, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Anthony L. Windrak, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Jessica Leigh Call, 39, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Tavorceya T. Winbush, 26, Louisville, auto theft, criminal recklessness

RELEASED

Anastazia Lachelle Furman, 18, New Albany, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eric L. Huguley, 61, Louisville, auto theft

James C. Tutt III, 23, New Albany, warrant

Dale M. Clary, 32, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Jasmine M. Streets, 27, Bloomfield, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry L. Carroll, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kiel W. Travillian, 34, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew A. Watson, 48, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, felon carrying a handgun

Brittany l. Prather, 29, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephen P. Mantenuto, 35, Laconia, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Meade County, KY

Dustin D. Hines, 39, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

William R. Parent, 51, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Steven K. Emery, 27, Borden, public intoxication, possession of synthetic marijuana

RELEASED

None

