CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nathaniel J. Crumley, 34, Jackson, MS, impersonating public servant (police officer), theft (shoplifting)

Harold S. Dykes, 61, Laurel, MS, impersonating public servant (police officer), theft (shoplifting)

Marissa Belle Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Robert Charles Mayes, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bartholomew William Wilder, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Darian Michelle Wright, 321, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Rodney D. Bugher, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Larry L. Barnes, 43, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)

Randy Wigginton, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Adam Beth Persons, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steven Kyle Emery, 27, Borden, hold for other agency (felony)

Wesley S. Justice, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brenden Michael Lewis, 18, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Daniel Wayne Lucas, 50, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving with prior conviction within seven years

Tyrome Lee Taylor, 26, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)

Rodney Lee Massey, 36, Louisville, theft

William Carl Bryant, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry, possession of synthetic drug

Michael L. Aydlett, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Craig LaMonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Richard Jacob Bruckert, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or II), possession of methamphetamine

Carl L. Larson Jr., 60, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Nicole Susanne Smith, 40, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)

James Anthony Ogle, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Dakota James Amburgey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Herbert Leo Clifford Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Haley Arnold, 19, no address listed, illegal possession of alcohol

Randolph C. Winn II, 24, Clarksville, furnishing alcohol to a minor

Atu Demont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)

Nehemias Cuevas-Camacho, 41, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery

Mark Masterson, 30, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer

Daniel P. Vanwey, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jayme Leigh Callis, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amanda K. Griffith, 40, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe

RELEASED

Brad Eugene Oliver, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Nicole Danielle Moyes, 33, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia

James Ryan Eaks, 45, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, criminal mischief

Mario G. Anderson, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Francis M. Swinyer, 65, Seruquis, NY, criminal trespass

Lisa M. Terrell, 40, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)

Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

April Liddick, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

John S. Ison, 41, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for extradition for Louisville Metro

Shelby D. Griffin , 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetaine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, burglary, battery of law enforcement, intimidation with a deadly weapon

James N. Garrard, 39, New Albany, theft (prior)

Pedro Escobedo, 37, Corydon, possession of handgun as a convicted felon, possession of handgun without permit, possession of marijuana

Robert A. Gower, 51, New Albany, operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

Eric M. Meredith, 39, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, residential entry, refusal to identify

Murl L. Stewart, 34, Salem, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Raina M. Robb, 50, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County

Adam T. Weisbach, 33, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Andr-aj Williams, 21, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery against law enforcement, disorderly conduct

James G. Kean, 54, New Albany, domestic battery, possession of cocaine

Oksana L. Radcliff, 35, Louisville, domestic battery

Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass

Jesse V. Fawbush, 28, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, false identification statement, theft, hold for Clark County, hold for Bullitt County, KY

RELEASED

Willetta A. Lewis, 26, Louisville, warrant

Donielle N. Habermel, 33, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Heidi R. Craycraft, 24, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated

Brinae A. Lumpkins, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Jasmine A. Lumpkins, 21, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Chyna C. Williams, 22, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Kenneth W. Cartwright Jr., 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Recommended for you