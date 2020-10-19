CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nathaniel J. Crumley, 34, Jackson, MS, impersonating public servant (police officer), theft (shoplifting)
Harold S. Dykes, 61, Laurel, MS, impersonating public servant (police officer), theft (shoplifting)
Marissa Belle Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Charles Mayes, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bartholomew William Wilder, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Darian Michelle Wright, 321, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Rodney D. Bugher, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Larry L. Barnes, 43, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)
Randy Wigginton, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Adam Beth Persons, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steven Kyle Emery, 27, Borden, hold for other agency (felony)
Wesley S. Justice, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brenden Michael Lewis, 18, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Daniel Wayne Lucas, 50, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving with prior conviction within seven years
Tyrome Lee Taylor, 26, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)
Rodney Lee Massey, 36, Louisville, theft
William Carl Bryant, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), residential entry, possession of synthetic drug
Michael L. Aydlett, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Craig LaMonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Richard Jacob Bruckert, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or II), possession of methamphetamine
Carl L. Larson Jr., 60, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Nicole Susanne Smith, 40, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)
James Anthony Ogle, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Dakota James Amburgey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Herbert Leo Clifford Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Haley Arnold, 19, no address listed, illegal possession of alcohol
Randolph C. Winn II, 24, Clarksville, furnishing alcohol to a minor
Atu Demont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony)
Nehemias Cuevas-Camacho, 41, Clarksville, strangulation, domestic battery
Mark Masterson, 30, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer
Daniel P. Vanwey, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jayme Leigh Callis, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amanda K. Griffith, 40, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe
RELEASED
Brad Eugene Oliver, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Nicole Danielle Moyes, 33, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia
James Ryan Eaks, 45, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, criminal mischief
Mario G. Anderson, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Francis M. Swinyer, 65, Seruquis, NY, criminal trespass
Lisa M. Terrell, 40, Bedford, warrant (failure to appear)
Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
April Liddick, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
John S. Ison, 41, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for extradition for Louisville Metro
Shelby D. Griffin , 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetaine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, burglary, battery of law enforcement, intimidation with a deadly weapon
James N. Garrard, 39, New Albany, theft (prior)
Pedro Escobedo, 37, Corydon, possession of handgun as a convicted felon, possession of handgun without permit, possession of marijuana
Robert A. Gower, 51, New Albany, operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
Eric M. Meredith, 39, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, residential entry, refusal to identify
Murl L. Stewart, 34, Salem, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Raina M. Robb, 50, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Clark County
Adam T. Weisbach, 33, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Andr-aj Williams, 21, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery against law enforcement, disorderly conduct
James G. Kean, 54, New Albany, domestic battery, possession of cocaine
Oksana L. Radcliff, 35, Louisville, domestic battery
Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass
Jesse V. Fawbush, 28, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, false identification statement, theft, hold for Clark County, hold for Bullitt County, KY
RELEASED
Willetta A. Lewis, 26, Louisville, warrant
Donielle N. Habermel, 33, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Heidi R. Craycraft, 24, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated
Brinae A. Lumpkins, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Jasmine A. Lumpkins, 21, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Chyna C. Williams, 22, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Kenneth W. Cartwright Jr., 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
