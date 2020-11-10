CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
(Monday Nov. 9)
Diana M. Quinn, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kurt Michael Adams, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kerry Andrew Campbell, 54, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator
Samual P. McBride, 41, Jeffersonville, theft from motor vehicle, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
James Brandon Preston, 33, Shepherdsville, KY., warrant
Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Mark John Rowlett, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), public intoxication by alcohol
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Edward Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony)
Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Alan Rumpel, 39, Scottsburg, criminal confinement, burglary of building or structure, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)
Charles M. Calfee, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lejae K. Beville, 41, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded), carrying handgun without license, criminal mischief
Sandy G. Lawrence, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa Marie Wallace, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, operator never licensed
Tiffany Marie Heintz, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Richard Mitchell Dykes, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Terry Louis Cornelison Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Amara Korinda Irsa Johnson, 20, Wisconsin, robbery
Aquanisha Denise Sylvia Grinnage, 19, Tennessee, theft (shoplifting)
Eugenia D Spencer, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Joe L. Hartlage III, 42, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Burnard Higdon IV, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Phillip Dale Arnold, 45, DePauw, driving while intoxicated
Rex Lamont White, 26, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent, trafficking with an inmate
Neri Oel Palacios, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Paloma A. Smith, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Daniel A. Bowyer, 41, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody A. Stegner, 34, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
RELEASED
DeShawn L. Taylor, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Zachary Ameer Leach, 20, Memphis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Zachary Amber Leach, 24, Memphis, possession of paraphernalia, theft of firearm
Bayli Nicole Hammonds, 24, New Albany, legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony T. Zipp, 30, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher B. Tush, 23, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel L. Clark, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeffery R. Pridham, 28, New Albany, warrant
Aliyah R. Thompson, 21, Louisville, theft
Travis B. Holloway, 33, Clarksville, possession of controlled substance, legend drug, resisting law enforcement, hold for Clark County
April E. Kilgore, 36, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Devin R. Gregory, 18, Greenville, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, consumption of alcohol by a minor
Lindsey A. Mcauliffe, 27, Louisville, theft (auto), resisting law enforcement, hold for Jefferson County
Michael J. Banet, 41, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine possession of paraphernalia
Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Christopher R. Klingsmith, 46, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy
Jeffery M. Laine, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, criminal trespass
Erin R. Polley, 40, Dixon, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ashley N. Bower, 36, Charlestown, public intoxication
John H. Helmers, 20, Louisville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without receiving a license, false identity
India J. Swift, 32, Louisville, public intoxication
RELEASED
None
CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
(Tuesday, Nov, 10)
Michelle Sandra Glass, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Andrew Scott Williams, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Thomas David Metcalf, 52, Nabb, possession of methamphetamine
Quenton K. Ellis, 29, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Bradley Joe Tush, 23, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Brian Lee Crum, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Rene Parsons, 38, Harrison, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall
Alexander Branham Ross, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert L. Kremer Jr., 66, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Lacey Jade Dell, 27, St. Matthews, KY, driving while intoxicated
Michael S. Stone, 51, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
David Adam Stapleton, 30, Noblesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)
Samantha Marie Smythe, 31, Noblesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)
Tiffany L Chapman, 35, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Gonzalo Huerta Lopez, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas Austin Cowherd, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Travis Brandon Holloway, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Larry Allen Barker Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gary W. Mills, 47, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Nathan W. Terry, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery with injury on law enforcement officer
Daniel L. Hardin, 21, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
David E. Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Quenton K. Ellis, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Darnell A. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jalontey A. Webb, 20, New Albany, hold for Clark County
Esteban M. Gutierrez, 35, Clarksville, court order appearance
Devin S. Berry, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear))
Lyndal Woosley Jr., 35, Greencastle, court order transfer, hold for Putnamville Correctional
Molly S. Woodall, 32, New Middletown, possession or paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of narcotic (heroin)
RELEASED
Matthew L. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Johnna N. Benson, 34, Louisville, warrant
Elaura L. Lopez, 19, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident
Eli E. Hecht, 29, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated
Randall Vanover, 58, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)
