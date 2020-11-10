CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

(Monday Nov. 9)

Diana M. Quinn, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kurt Michael Adams, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kerry Andrew Campbell, 54, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

Samual P. McBride, 41, Jeffersonville, theft from motor vehicle, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

James Brandon Preston, 33, Shepherdsville, KY., warrant

Gregory Wayne Lee, 28, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Mark John Rowlett, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry), public intoxication by alcohol

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Edward Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony)

Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Alan Rumpel, 39, Scottsburg, criminal confinement, burglary of building or structure, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)

Charles M. Calfee, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lejae K. Beville, 41, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded), carrying handgun without license, criminal mischief

Sandy G. Lawrence, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melissa Marie Wallace, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, operator never licensed

Tiffany Marie Heintz, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Richard Mitchell Dykes, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Terry Louis Cornelison Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Amara Korinda Irsa Johnson, 20, Wisconsin, robbery

Aquanisha Denise Sylvia Grinnage, 19, Tennessee, theft (shoplifting)

Eugenia D Spencer, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joe L. Hartlage III, 42, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Burnard Higdon IV, 18, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Phillip Dale Arnold, 45, DePauw, driving while intoxicated

Rex Lamont White, 26, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, neglect of dependent, trafficking with an inmate

Neri Oel Palacios, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Paloma A. Smith, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Daniel A. Bowyer, 41, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody A. Stegner, 34, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

RELEASED

DeShawn L. Taylor, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Zachary Ameer Leach, 20, Memphis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Zachary Amber Leach, 24, Memphis, possession of paraphernalia, theft of firearm

Bayli Nicole Hammonds, 24, New Albany, legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Alexis Tyshea Meriwether, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony T. Zipp, 30, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher B. Tush, 23, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel L. Clark, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeffery R. Pridham, 28, New Albany, warrant

Aliyah R. Thompson, 21, Louisville, theft

Travis B. Holloway, 33, Clarksville, possession of controlled substance, legend drug, resisting law enforcement, hold for Clark County

April E. Kilgore, 36, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Devin R. Gregory, 18, Greenville, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, consumption of alcohol by a minor

Lindsey A. Mcauliffe, 27, Louisville, theft (auto), resisting law enforcement, hold for Jefferson County

Michael J. Banet, 41, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine possession of paraphernalia

Shenae L. Terry, 39, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Christopher R. Klingsmith, 46, Greenville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy

Jeffery M. Laine, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Nigel A. White, 30, New Albany, criminal trespass

Erin R. Polley, 40, Dixon, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ashley N. Bower, 36, Charlestown, public intoxication

John H. Helmers, 20, Louisville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without receiving a license, false identity

India J. Swift, 32, Louisville, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

(Tuesday, Nov, 10)

Michelle Sandra Glass, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Andrew Scott Williams, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Thomas David Metcalf, 52, Nabb, possession of methamphetamine

Quenton K. Ellis, 29, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher Bradley Joe Tush, 23, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Brian Lee Crum, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Rene Parsons, 38, Harrison, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall

Alexander Branham Ross, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert L. Kremer Jr., 66, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Lacey Jade Dell, 27, St. Matthews, KY, driving while intoxicated

Michael S. Stone, 51, Jeffersonville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement

David Adam Stapleton, 30, Noblesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)

Samantha Marie Smythe, 31, Noblesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV)

Tiffany L Chapman, 35, Borden, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Gonzalo Huerta Lopez, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas Austin Cowherd, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis Brandon Holloway, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Larry Allen Barker Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gary W. Mills, 47, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Nathan W. Terry, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery with injury on law enforcement officer

Daniel L. Hardin, 21, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

David E. Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Quenton K. Ellis, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Darnell A. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jalontey A. Webb, 20, New Albany, hold for Clark County

Esteban M. Gutierrez, 35, Clarksville, court order appearance

Devin S. Berry, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear))

Lyndal Woosley Jr., 35, Greencastle, court order transfer, hold for Putnamville Correctional

Molly S. Woodall, 32, New Middletown, possession or paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of narcotic (heroin)

RELEASED

Matthew L. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Johnna N. Benson, 34, Louisville, warrant

Elaura L. Lopez, 19, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident

Eli E. Hecht, 29, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated

Randall Vanover, 58, Depauw, warrant (failure to appear)

 

