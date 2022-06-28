BOOKED-IN
James A. Taylor, 29, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Destiny A. Williams, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Allena L. Tevis, 30, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher C. Conder, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua D. Pierson, 35, Seymour, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Dana Bryant, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Mark Anthony Bonner, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Devon Scott Ison, 35, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property), battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement
Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), dealing in controlled substance resulting in schedule V controlled substance (synthetic drug), warrant (felony)
Ricky Lynn Wiseman Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Cranford, 41, Louisville, domestic battery
Isaiah William Fitzpatrick, 34, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy
Joseph Dewayne Brewer, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Joseph Devon Johnson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Robert Smith, 47, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)
Andrew Blake Downs, 19, Cox Creek, KY, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of alcohol by minor
Jonathan Chase Lyle, 39, Charlestown, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of syringe
RELEASED
Earl K. Mann, 38, Sellersburg, (invasion of privacy)
Andres Correa Buenrostro, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Charles M. Adams, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kayla R. Rock, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of motor vehicle
BOOKED-IN
Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant
Jodie L. Huff, 47, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Johnny E. Minton, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Darrell L. Miller, 36, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, dealing cocaine
Jessica J. Ater, 31, Hardinsburg, possession of syringe
Richard E. Noel, 58, Hardinsburg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine
RELEASED
None
