BOOKED-IN

James A. Taylor, 29, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Destiny A. Williams, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Allena L. Tevis, 30, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Christopher C. Conder, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua D. Pierson, 35, Seymour, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Dana Bryant, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Mark Anthony Bonner, 31, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Devon Scott Ison, 35, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property), battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement

Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), dealing in controlled substance resulting in schedule V controlled substance (synthetic drug), warrant (felony)

Ricky Lynn Wiseman Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Cranford, 41, Louisville, domestic battery

Isaiah William Fitzpatrick, 34, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy

Joseph Dewayne Brewer, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joseph Devon Johnson, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Robert Smith, 47, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)

Andrew Blake Downs, 19, Cox Creek, KY, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of alcohol by minor

Jonathan Chase Lyle, 39, Charlestown, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of syringe

RELEASED

Earl K. Mann, 38, Sellersburg, (invasion of privacy)

Andres Correa Buenrostro, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Charles M. Adams, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kayla R. Rock, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of motor vehicle

BOOKED-IN

Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant

Jodie L. Huff, 47, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Johnny E. Minton, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Darrell L. Miller, 36, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, dealing cocaine

Jessica J. Ater, 31, Hardinsburg, possession of syringe

Richard E. Noel, 58, Hardinsburg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine

RELEASED

None

