CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Albert James Ullrich 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting)

Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jeremy A. Gregory, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kacey A. Carlton, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Billy Joe Lands, 51, Upton, KY, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, intimidation

Taylor Janee Kellam, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jerrell Joseph Johnson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kenneth William Matherly, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adam E. Myers, 33, Memphis, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kenneth Beryl Allgood, 45, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Justin Anthony Harvey, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass

Robert William Penrod, 44, Milltown, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency

Tory Tamon Laster, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Christian Michael Jackson, 24, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Drayden Seth Coker, 18, Borden, child molesting (statutory rape), sexual misconduct with minor

Sarah Elizabeth Harmon, 23, Goshen, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Aaron Scott Winters, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, endanger property or others, carry handgun without license

Stephanie E. Hammons, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Richard L. Sobol, 42, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnnie D. Ross, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Melody E. Adams, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Timothy M. Belviy, 50, New Albany, warrant

Tyler K. Terry, 29, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Kaljerome K. Ringo, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tyler L. Raisor, 34, New Middletown, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Kimberly D. Carroll, 20, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

James C. Proffitt, 53, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear, new warrant)

Candace L. Boyle, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Shane G. Clarks, 30, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Joseph R. Bratcher, 49, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, habitual traffic violations

Charles W. Hall, 45, Springville, possession of a narcotic drug

Marcia M. Pound, 55, Salem, warrant

RELEASED

Justin M. Phan, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Steven A. Fey, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan S. Griffin, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandon L. Schmitt, 28, Fredericksburg, public intoxication

