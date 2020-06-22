CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Albert James Ullrich 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting)
Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jeremy A. Gregory, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kacey A. Carlton, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Billy Joe Lands, 51, Upton, KY, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, intimidation
Taylor Janee Kellam, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Jerrell Joseph Johnson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kenneth William Matherly, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adam E. Myers, 33, Memphis, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth Beryl Allgood, 45, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Justin Anthony Harvey, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass
Robert William Penrod, 44, Milltown, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency
Tory Tamon Laster, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Christian Michael Jackson, 24, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Drayden Seth Coker, 18, Borden, child molesting (statutory rape), sexual misconduct with minor
Sarah Elizabeth Harmon, 23, Goshen, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Aaron Scott Winters, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, endanger property or others, carry handgun without license
Stephanie E. Hammons, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Richard L. Sobol, 42, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnnie D. Ross, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Melody E. Adams, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Timothy M. Belviy, 50, New Albany, warrant
Tyler K. Terry, 29, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Kaljerome K. Ringo, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tyler L. Raisor, 34, New Middletown, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Kimberly D. Carroll, 20, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
James C. Proffitt, 53, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear, new warrant)
Candace L. Boyle, 36, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Shane G. Clarks, 30, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Joseph R. Bratcher, 49, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, habitual traffic violations
Charles W. Hall, 45, Springville, possession of a narcotic drug
Marcia M. Pound, 55, Salem, warrant
RELEASED
Justin M. Phan, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Steven A. Fey, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jonathan S. Griffin, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon L. Schmitt, 28, Fredericksburg, public intoxication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.