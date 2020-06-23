BOOKED-IN

Bradley Michael Gossett, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Craig Cain II, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return

Tina Louise Todd, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, public intoxication

Clayton Lee Kinnamon, 31, Charlestown, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator, knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Kacheria L. Plowden, 28, Jeffersonville, battery

Kira N. Thompson, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Cory R. Wilbur, 39, Louisville, warrant

Stephen M. Barger, 43, no address listed, warrant

Martel W. Harraway, 27, no address listed, armed robbery, auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle

Edward C. Hawkins, 59, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance

Mark D. Scott, 39, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Demi Campbell, 27, New Albany, possession of a syringe

Heather M. Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant

William H. Banet, 43, New Albany, warrant

Steven R. Dattilo, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Courtney L. Allen, 29, no address listed, warrant

Joseph D. Solomon, 52, Louisville, refusal to identify, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Elizabeth A. Erib, 35, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

