BOOKED-IN
Bradley Michael Gossett, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Craig Cain II, 41, Jeffersonville, court order return
Tina Louise Todd, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, public intoxication
Clayton Lee Kinnamon, 31, Charlestown, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator, knowing of suspension, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Kacheria L. Plowden, 28, Jeffersonville, battery
Kira N. Thompson, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Cory R. Wilbur, 39, Louisville, warrant
Stephen M. Barger, 43, no address listed, warrant
Martel W. Harraway, 27, no address listed, armed robbery, auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle
Edward C. Hawkins, 59, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance
Mark D. Scott, 39, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Demi Campbell, 27, New Albany, possession of a syringe
Heather M. Weiss, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant
William H. Banet, 43, New Albany, warrant
Steven R. Dattilo, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Courtney L. Allen, 29, no address listed, warrant
Joseph D. Solomon, 52, Louisville, refusal to identify, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Elizabeth A. Erib, 35, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
