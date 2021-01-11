CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Margie Hale, 32, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 21, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury

Eric Ryan Keith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tarrence Martin-Dennis, 29, Anderson, warrant (felony)

Barry Atkinson, 39, no address listed, criminal mischief

James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa Marie Smith, 58, Whiting, counterfeiting, check deception

Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, court order return

Jerry Sanchez, 50, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Emily Elizabeth Yates, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Eric Brandon Sansbury, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Shawn Thomas Cissell, 39, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Mark John Rowlett, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Leslie Ellen Anderson, 26, Holiday, FL, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

George Sheron Ross, 45, Alexander, VA., criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), Legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule 1)

Rendall Dwayne Hutchings, 34, Louisville, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Phillip Ray Turner, 43, English, warrant (felony)

Esad Bahtic, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Harrison Ted Farley, 36, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)

William Robinson, 40, Salvisa, KY,, possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy W. Grant, 41, Lawrenceburg, KY, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony Tyrone Malone, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Nathan Collins, 24, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

RELEASED

Jack D. Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)

Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, Laconia, warrant (felony)

Josiah Thomas, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brenda Martin, 58, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Johvon Watkins, 29, no address listed, hold for Marion County

Gregory Paulin, 40, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with conviction within seven years

Jacob Lee Coomer, 44, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Kevin Thomas Simms, 48, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Edward Nash, 49, Louisville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Tolonda Walker, 36, Louisville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, visiting a common nuisance

Jason Matthew Reliford, 42, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

George E. Mullins, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe, invasion or privacy

Kelly A. Baird, 28, New Albany, warrant

Marcus D.Taylor, 40, Austin, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, reckless driving

Kimberly M. Pool, 39, Jeffersonville, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason E. Ferguson, 36, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Terry S. Cox, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James S. Dowell, 58, Georgetown, intimidation, domestic battery

Lamar R. Pettway, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Timothy J. Schepers, 59, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Jadan M. Mozee, 22, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license

Joshua M. Piatt, 39, New Albany, domestic battery, intimidation

Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Dorothy M. Miller, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Heather D. Bowen, 26, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob S. Coons, 33, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug, hold for Clark County

Josiah D. Clark, 28, New Albany, domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation

RELEASED

William L. O'Neal, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license

Lemar B. Rutledge, 31, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Donald R. Coomer, 73, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Sally L. Bennett, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Soon P. Taylor, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan S. Adams, 24, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you