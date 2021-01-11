CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Margie Hale, 32, Charlestown, domestic battery, intimidation
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 21, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury
Eric Ryan Keith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tarrence Martin-Dennis, 29, Anderson, warrant (felony)
Barry Atkinson, 39, no address listed, criminal mischief
James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Marie Smith, 58, Whiting, counterfeiting, check deception
Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, court order return
Jerry Sanchez, 50, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Emily Elizabeth Yates, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Eric Brandon Sansbury, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Shawn Thomas Cissell, 39, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Mark John Rowlett, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Leslie Ellen Anderson, 26, Holiday, FL, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
George Sheron Ross, 45, Alexander, VA., criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), Legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule 1)
Rendall Dwayne Hutchings, 34, Louisville, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Phillip Ray Turner, 43, English, warrant (felony)
Esad Bahtic, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Harrison Ted Farley, 36, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (felony)
William Robinson, 40, Salvisa, KY,, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy W. Grant, 41, Lawrenceburg, KY, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony Tyrone Malone, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Nathan Collins, 24, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
RELEASED
Jack D. Cooler, 47, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)
Kayla Marie Leamons, 27, Laconia, warrant (felony)
Josiah Thomas, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brenda Martin, 58, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Nathaniel Dwayne Ricketts, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Johvon Watkins, 29, no address listed, hold for Marion County
Gregory Paulin, 40, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with conviction within seven years
Jacob Lee Coomer, 44, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Kevin Thomas Simms, 48, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Edward Nash, 49, Louisville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), visiting a common nuisance, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Tolonda Walker, 36, Louisville, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, visiting a common nuisance
Jason Matthew Reliford, 42, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
George E. Mullins, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe, invasion or privacy
Kelly A. Baird, 28, New Albany, warrant
Marcus D.Taylor, 40, Austin, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, reckless driving
Kimberly M. Pool, 39, Jeffersonville, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason E. Ferguson, 36, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Terry S. Cox, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James S. Dowell, 58, Georgetown, intimidation, domestic battery
Lamar R. Pettway, 29, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy J. Schepers, 59, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Jadan M. Mozee, 22, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license
Joshua M. Piatt, 39, New Albany, domestic battery, intimidation
Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Dorothy M. Miller, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Heather D. Bowen, 26, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob S. Coons, 33, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug, hold for Clark County
Josiah D. Clark, 28, New Albany, domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation
RELEASED
William L. O'Neal, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license
Lemar B. Rutledge, 31, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Donald R. Coomer, 73, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Sally L. Bennett, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Soon P. Taylor, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan S. Adams, 24, Louisville, possession of marijuana
