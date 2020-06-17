CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael Wayne Drury, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steven Bond, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jereme Dale Koch, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, battery, theft

Michael Francis Castelton, 29, Sellersburg, parole violation

Evan Alan Tweedy, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), theft, disorderly conduct, intimidation

James Lee Terry, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

Desmond D. Shaw, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cynthia D. Higgins, 36, Louisville, warrant

Michael R. Whitman, 42, New Albany, warrant

Alfred B. Atkisson, 70, Louisville, warrant

Sarah R. Spicer, 31, Scottsburg, theft

Jolene R. Wiggers, 39, Louisville, residential entry

Robert L. Hale, 44, Mt. Washington, KY, battery, disorderly conduct

Rosauro Gonsales Berdugo, 57, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

Patrick J. Smith, 22, New Albany, public intoxication

RELEASED

None

