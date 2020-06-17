CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Wayne Drury, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Bradley Scott Bright, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steven Bond, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jereme Dale Koch, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Shalisa Nicole Fountain, 29, Jeffersonville, battery, theft
Michael Francis Castelton, 29, Sellersburg, parole violation
Evan Alan Tweedy, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), theft, disorderly conduct, intimidation
James Lee Terry, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Desmond D. Shaw, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cynthia D. Higgins, 36, Louisville, warrant
Michael R. Whitman, 42, New Albany, warrant
Alfred B. Atkisson, 70, Louisville, warrant
Sarah R. Spicer, 31, Scottsburg, theft
Jolene R. Wiggers, 39, Louisville, residential entry
Robert L. Hale, 44, Mt. Washington, KY, battery, disorderly conduct
Rosauro Gonsales Berdugo, 57, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
Patrick J. Smith, 22, New Albany, public intoxication
RELEASED
None
