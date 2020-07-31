CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Jahron Edelen, 24, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft, battery with no injury
Shaun Patrick Jackson, 32, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)
Brandon Scott Deal, 22, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery
Trinity Taylor Bobbitt, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Brian T. Garr, Sellersburg, escape from detention, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, violation of specialized driving privileges
Jason Michael Crone, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, battery to public safety official (no injury), resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nicole M. Hillen, 47, Columbus, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony L. Self, 43, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua M. Croft, 43, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Sabrina R. Elkin, 39, Hanover, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
