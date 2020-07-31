CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Jahron Edelen, 24, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft, battery with no injury

Shaun Patrick Jackson, 32, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)

Brandon Scott Deal, 22, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery

Trinity Taylor Bobbitt, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Brian T. Garr, Sellersburg, escape from detention, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, violation of specialized driving privileges

Jason Michael Crone, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, battery to public safety official (no injury), resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nicole M. Hillen, 47, Columbus, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony L. Self, 43, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua M. Croft, 43, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Sabrina R. Elkin, 39, Hanover, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

Tags

