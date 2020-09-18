CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dawone L. Hamby, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shayla M. Hinton, 47, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by drugs, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)

Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

David J. Zimmerman Jr., 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Phillip Daniel Gordan, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John W. Leffler, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Fred Lester Benavides, 49, Charlestown, parole violation

Joshua Douglas Davidson, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terry G. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Crystal L. Hardesty, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

George R. Boyle, 38, Scottsburg, warrant, possession of a synthetic drug

RELEASED

Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew I. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (body attachment)

Nora L. Cordova, 62, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard D. Thompson, 40, Louisville, auto theft

Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Adam C. Kime, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun by felon, possession of a syringe, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana

Ashley L. Kochert, 36, New Albany, possession of syringe

Jesse A. Hash, 36, New Albany, warrant

Christian M. Bir, 47, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Ashley N. Flick, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

