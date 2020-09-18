CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dawone L. Hamby, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shayla M. Hinton, 47, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by drugs, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)
Nora Leigh Cordova, 62, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
David J. Zimmerman Jr., 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Phillip Daniel Gordan, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John W. Leffler, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Fred Lester Benavides, 49, Charlestown, parole violation
Joshua Douglas Davidson, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terry G. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Crystal L. Hardesty, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
George R. Boyle, 38, Scottsburg, warrant, possession of a synthetic drug
RELEASED
Jeffrey Wayne Goshen, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew I. Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant (body attachment)
Nora L. Cordova, 62, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard D. Thompson, 40, Louisville, auto theft
Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Adam C. Kime, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun by felon, possession of a syringe, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana
Ashley L. Kochert, 36, New Albany, possession of syringe
Jesse A. Hash, 36, New Albany, warrant
Christian M. Bir, 47, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Ashley N. Flick, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
